FSU CB P.J. Williams on combine: 'I'm going to put on a show'

Otherwise, the Florida State cornerback might be putting quite a bit of it on himself.
Williams, an early-entry junior who broke up 10 passes for the ACC champion Seminoles last year, might not have to beat out the toughest of competition to do just that. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted via Twitter that the cornerback field is a thin one for the 2015 draft
"Not a great year for CBs," Jeremiah said. "It will be interesting to see how many get elevated into the first two rounds. Quality is lacking, but demand is sky high."
Indeed, one of the nation's top cornerbacks, Ifo Ekpre-Olomu of Oregon, is recovering from a torn ACL and could be regarded by some clubs as more of a nickelback than a true corner. Another, Washington's Marcus Peters, is facing scrutiny from NFL clubs regarding his temper and attitude after he was dismissed from the Huskies program before the end of the season.
That all bodes well for Williams, particularly since his size (6-0, 196) is more in the range of what NFL clubs are looking for at the position. As for his combine measurables, there is some evidence that he'll turn heads in one event, in particular. Williams claims a broad jump of 11 feet, 1 inch in this Vine post, a mark that would have placed him at the top among cornerbacks at last year's combine event.
If his 40-yard dash is as impressive as his apparent broad jump, Williams won't have to eat his pre-combine words.