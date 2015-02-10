FSU CB P.J. Williams on combine: 'I'm going to put on a show'

That all bodes well for Williams, particularly since his size (6-0, 196) is more in the range of what NFL clubs are looking for at the position. As for his combine measurables, there is some evidence that he'll turn heads in one event, in particular. Williams claims a broad jump of 11 feet, 1 inch in this Vine post, a mark that would have placed him at the top among cornerbacks at last year's combine event.