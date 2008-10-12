Frye makes start for Seahawks in place of injured Hasselbeck

Published: Oct 12, 2008 at 10:02 AM

SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck was inactive for Sunday's game against Green Bay with a sore knee.

With backup Seneca Wallace also hurting with a calf injury, No. 3 quarterback Charlie Frye made the start for Seattle. It was Frye's first start since Week 1 of last season when he was with Cleveland -- just before the Browns traded him to the Seahawks.

Hasselbeck missed his first game since Nov. 19, 2006. The three-time Pro Bowl passer was injured early in last week's loss at the New York Giants on a hit from the front and back following a throw, but he returned to play deep into the third quarter.

He has called his injury a bone bruise on his right knee. Both Hasselbeck and coach Mike Holmgren thought he'd be fine to start on Sunday, but he did not practice all week and was wearing a leg wrap. And Holmgren said Friday he did not want to put Hasselbeck in further jeopardy by playing if he was not ready.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers started on Sunday despite a sprained throwing shoulder.

Packers cornerback Al Harris, an 11-year veteran who had not missed a game in his career before last month, was inactive for his third consecutive game with a spleen injury. Tramon Williams was starting in his place.

Green Bay placed rookie running back Kregg Lumpkin on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Running back DeShawn Wynn was added to the active roster.

