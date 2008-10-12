Frye makes start for Seahawks in place of injured Hasselbeck

SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck was inactive for Sunday's game against Green Bay with a sore knee.
With backup Seneca Wallace also hurting with a calf injury, No. 3 quarterback Charlie Frye made the start for Seattle. It was Frye's first start since Week 1 of last season when he was with Cleveland -- just before the Browns traded him to the Seahawks.
Hasselbeck missed his first game since Nov. 19, 2006. The three-time Pro Bowl passer was injured early in last week's loss at the New York Giants on a hit from the front and back following a throw, but he returned to play deep into the third quarter.
He has called his injury a bone bruise on his right knee. Both Hasselbeck and coach Mike Holmgren thought he'd be fine to start on Sunday, but he did not practice all week and was wearing a leg wrap. And Holmgren said Friday he did not want to put Hasselbeck in further jeopardy by playing if he was not ready.
Packers cornerback Al Harris, an 11-year veteran who had not missed a game in his career before last month, was inactive for his third consecutive game with a spleen injury. Tramon Williams was starting in his place.
Green Bay placed rookie running back Kregg Lumpkin on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Running back DeShawn Wynn was added to the active roster.
