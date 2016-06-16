Around the NFL

Frustrated Wilkerson: 'I don't feel like (Jets) want me'

Published: Jun 16, 2016 at 12:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets have balked at paying Muhammad Wilkerson huge money for two seasons, despite the team's consistent public statements claiming a desire to get a deal done.

The second-team All-Pro defensive lineman is getting fed up with the all-talk, little-action routine.

"It's shocking. It's frustrating," Wilkerson told The New York Post's Brian Costello this week. "Because I feel like I've earned it and I deserve it. It would be different if I was just a mediocre player. I feel like each and every week I'm dominating and it's showing. The stats speak for themselves. Basically, what more do I need to do? You know what I mean?"

Wilkerson is sitting out mandatory minicamp. Since he hasn't signed the $15.7 million franchise tag, he's not subject to fines. Sides have until July 15 to hammer out a long-term deal. If no deal comes, the defensive end could elect to skip training camp -- or part of the regular season -- before signing the tender.

"Do I feel that they want me back? As of right now, no. I don't feel like they want me," Wilkerson said. "I'm a talented guy. Everybody knows that. I feel like they're going to get the best they can out of me and just let me go. That's how I feel. Do I like that feeling? No. I'm a New Jersey guy, born and raised and would love to raise my family here."

Wilkerson has generally kept to himself -- these are his first public comments since last season -- but it's easy to sense his mounting frustration.

That irritancy seems heightened after the Eagles signed Fletcher Cox to a six-year, nearly $103 million contract extension.

"I think he's a great player. Do I feel like I'm better than him? Yes," Wilkerson said. "Not to be cocky, it's just a confidence thing. Everybody in the league that plays feels like they're the best player at their position. If you ask any NFL player, they're going to say they're the best at their position.

"I feel like I'm better than him and whatever (his deal is) I deserve that or better."

Several barriers sit between the Jets handing Wilkerson the long-term contract he deserves. They are in rough salary cap shape, for one, and the presence of Leonard Williams provides a natural transition at the position when Wilkerson eventually walks.

It's easy to understand Wilkerson's frustration, but it doesn't appear likely to end anytime soon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community mourns loss of former Ravens, Colts DL Tony Siragusa

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media on Wednesday to mourn the loss of Tony Siragusa following the former Ravens defensive tackle's death.

news

Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl champion with Ravens and former sideline analyst, dies at 55

Tony Siragusa, the nose tackle who played 12 NFL seasons with Indianapolis and Baltimore from 1990-2001, died Wednesday at the age of 55.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 22

The Buccaneers are changing boots in 2022. Tampa Bay is releasing veteran punter Bradley Pinion, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Patriots announce return of red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022 season

One of the great throwback uniforms in NFL history is returning in 2022. The New England Patriots are reviving their red throwback uniforms, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Jaguars RB James Robinson 'not trying to rush' return from Achilles injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful James Robinson will be ready to participate at some point during training camp, but the running back won't rush a return from a Week 16 Achilles tear.

news

Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Jaylon Ferguson, a 2019 third-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, died at 26 years old, the team announced Wednesday morning.

news

Vikings' Dalvin Cook prides himself on being a 'bell-cow running back'

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook may be used more in the passing game this season as Minnesota's offense changes under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, but the three-time Pro Bowler still views himself as a bell-cow RB.

news

CeeDee Lamb on becoming Cowboys' No. 1 WR: It 'raised the standard'

news

Mike Tomlin dismisses idea of Steelers signing Antonio Brown: 'Y'all know that ain't happening'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently shut down any possibility of a reunion between former Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown and the team. "Y'all know that ain't happening," Tomlin said.

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2022 season

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday but is expected to be ready before the start of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Steelers sign ex-Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi to one-year deal

The Steelers are signing the former Bengals defensive tackle to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

NFL community reacts to Rob Gronkowski's second retirement

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL. The NFL community took to social media to acknowledge the 33-year-old's decorated career.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW