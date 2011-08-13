Frustrated Redskins TE Cooley to rest sore left knee

Published: Aug 13, 2011 at 12:04 AM

Washington Redskins tight end Chris Cooley will miss at least the next couple of weeks because of a sore left knee, coach Mike Shanahan told The Washington Post on Friday night.

"Keep our fingers crossed that he'll be back. When it will be, I can't tell you for sure," Shanahan told the paper.

Cooley, who has practiced off and on, had arthroscopic surgery on the knee after last season but has experienced swelling and irritation.

Fred Davis replaced the two-time Pro Bowl pick in Friday's 16-7 preseason victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As for when Cooley will return, "We'll just have to wait and see," Shanahan said.

"He's had it drained a few times. That's not good. He's a tough player and he wants to get back quick. We have to give him a little break and hopefully we'll get the knee responding."

