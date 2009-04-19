Front-office do's and don'ts when it comes to the NFL draft

"Never move someone up or down on a draft board off of performances at the Senior Bowl practices or games -- or any all-star games -- or the combine, unless it's a drastic change, say in the projected speed. We go in with an open mind evaluating the Senior Bowl and combine, but we make sure as a group that we don't just make a drastic move on the draft board off those performances. We may put an asterisk because of a good workout or Senior Bowl, but there's no need to plummet somebody."