From upsets to peak performers to great finishes, Week 1 had it all

No, the Raiders aren't exactly a stern test, but their defense is supposed to be good and winning at Oakland isn't easy. The Lions showed that they have every bit of the offensive firepower that they were expected to gain with the addition of rookie receiver Calvin Johnson to an already dangerous group of pass-catchers. Showing more comfort in his second year in Mike Martz's scheme, Kitna threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Although he was intercepted twice, he did his best work in the fourth quarter, connecting with Shaun McDonald for the go-ahead score with 4:15 left. Johnson had a touchdown among his four receptions for 70 yards in a passing attack that involved eight different receivers.