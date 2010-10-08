From Moss to Johnny U, these are the most impressive records

Only one guy can be No. 1. Working down from fifth to first is difficult, and with it comes some tough cuts. No Sammy Baugh and his magical season of 1943, when he led the NFL in passing, interceptions and punting. No Bruce Matthews, who made at least five Pro Bowls at two positions. No Wes Chandler and his ridiculous average of 129 receiving yards a game in 1982 (now there's a mark no one talks about.)