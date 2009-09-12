From irrelevant to relevant: Rams LB Vobora to start vs. Seahawks

Published: Sep 12, 2009 at 06:43 AM

ST. LOUIS -- David Vobora is "Mr. Irrelevant" no more.

The final player selected in the 2008 draft will get his first start at linebacker on Sunday as the Rams open the season at Seattle.

David Vobora, LB
St. Louis Rams

Age: 23

Height: 6-1 Weight: 239

College: Idaho

Experience: 2nd season

"I'm excited. It's a great opportunity," Vobora said Friday. "I've been watching a lot of film and doing my preparation and hopefully, that will translate into good play on the field."

Vobora, from Idaho, was the 252nd player chosen in the 2008 draft. The final pick annually earns the title "Mr. Irrelevant."

"We hope this year, in 2009, he's Mr. Relevant," defensive coordinator Ken Flajole said. "I'm pleased he's getting this opportunity to show what he can do. Hopefully, he'll just take it and run."

Vobora, 6-1 and 239 pounds, moved into the starting role when the Rams cut veteran Chris Draft on Thursday. The 11-year veteran declined to take a pay cut in the final year of his three-year contract. Draft started 16 games over the past two seasons.

At 23, he is 10 years younger than Draft, who was the third-oldest remaining Ram. Since the end of 2008, the Rams have gone from the third-oldest team in the NFL to the third-youngest.

Vobora played in eight games last season and had 15 tackles. He started one game and had 10 tackles in that Week 13 game against the Dolphins.

"I've always tried to prepare everyday as if I was a starter," Vobora said.

Rookie coach Steve Spagnuolo said he has been impressed by Vobora throughout training camp.

"He had stepped up there," Spagnuolo said. "Hopefully, we won't skip a beat."

Vobora will play strong-side linebacker against Seattle, often going up against tight end John Carlson. Veteran linebacker Will Witherspoon believes he'll be fine.

"He's come a long ways," Witherspoon said. "He's done a good job picking up this defense. He's very well prepared. He's done exactly what he needs to."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: 'I do believe there has to be some kind of healing' after what transpired last year

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their rookie minicamp Friday with a new head coach, Doug Pederson, for the second straight year. One of Pederson's first orders of business is "gaining the trust back" after Jacksonville's tumultuous 2021 season.

news

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ready to put the 'rah-rah' of draft talk behind him and get to work

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is excited to get the work in at the Detroit Lions' rookie minicamp after "all that talk" that comes with the pre-draft process, and he knows it will take a group effort to get the team back to winning.

news

Cardinals rookie CB Christian Matthew reflects on path to NFL after nearly quitting football

As cornerback Christian Matthew entered the Arizona Cardinals' facility for the first time during rookie minicamp Friday, he took some time to think back on the path he took to get to this point, and the decision he almost made to leave football behind.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW