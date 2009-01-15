From interim to out: Haslett will not be Rams' head coach in 2009

ST. LOUIS -- Jim Haslett has been eliminated from consideration for the Rams' head-coaching job, the team said Thursday.
Haslett was 2-10 after being elevated from defensive coordinator to interim head coach after Scott Linehan was fired following an 0-4 start. Rams general manager Billy Devaney said before interviewing head-coaching candidates that Haslett, a former NFL Coach of the Year with the New Orleans Saints, would be a finalist.
"Jim took over an impossible situation," Devaney said Thursday. "He kept the team focused and playing hard and, as an organization, we are much better off for his contribution.
"We decided that, after going through the interview process and in the spirit of that process, it was best to let Jim know that we are going to go in a new direction."
The Rams have four finalists for the job: Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan.
Frazier said Wednesday that he anticipated learning the Rams' decision by the weekend. Devaney said in a release that he didn't expect additional announcements Thursday.
