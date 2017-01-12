From Browns in '95 to Chargers today, relocation is rife with pain

"This has been a very, very tough road for my family and for me," Modell said days later during a news conference in the shadow of Camden Yards, where a 70,000-seat stadium would be built for Baltimore's new football team. "I leave Cleveland after 35 years, and leave a good part of my heart and soul there. I can never forget the kindness of the people of Cleveland, the fans that supported the Browns for years. But frankly, it came down to a single proposition: I had no choice."