Friends remember former Titans coordinator Heimerdinger

"It seemed like I knew 'Dinger' for a very long time, and that's the way Mike Heimerdinger was," said McGinnis, who was on Fisher's staff with Heimerdinger in Tennessee. "If you knew him for a day or for your entire life, you knew him exactly the same way. He was a very, very special guy. He was a guy that you always wanted with you on the sideline, the office, on the golf course."