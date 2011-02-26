Friends, family pay respects to Duerson in Chicago

"It's a wakeup call for a lot of people, when you think of concussions," said Emery Moorehead, a tight end on the '85 Bears team. "Dave played a long time -- played in college, played in high school -- and this could happen at any point in time. NFL safety, they really need to address this as well as in hockey and probably boxing, which has no regulations on these types of things. CTE is very different, and we're not aware of it."