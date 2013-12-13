Friday the 13th: The 13 unluckiest plays of 2013

Coming out of their bye week, the Bills were 4-7 with an outside chance at ending their 13-year playoff drought. First, they needed to beat the struggling Falcons in Toronto. Things seemed to be going the Bills' way, as they won the toss and received the opening kickoff in overtime. Scott Chandler reeled in a 22-yard pass from EJ Manuel ... only to promptly fumble the ball and turn it over to the Falcons. Since the Bills already had a possession, the Falcons were able to kick a game-winning field goal rather than try for the endzone. The Bills bad luck continued as they fell to 4-8 and virtually out of contention for the last spot in the AFC plyoffs. They'll have to wait until next year to try and end their now 14-year playoff drought, the longest active streak in the NFL.