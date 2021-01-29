Friday's injury and roster news: Chiefs LB Gay to miss Super Bowl LV after meniscus surgery

The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, but will participate without a rotational linebacker.
Willie Gay Jr. will not play in Super Bowl LV after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
The operation puts Gay on a four-month recovery timeline, but he should be ready in time for the 2021 season, per Rapoport.
Gay started in eight of the 16 games in which he appeared as a rookie in 2020, recording 39 tackles (three for loss), one sack, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He did not appear in a postseason game for the Chiefs.
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Friday:
- The Detroit Lions officially announced Friday they had hired Duce Staley as assistant head coach/running backs coach, Mark Brunell as quarterbacks coach and Mark DeLeone as inside linebackers coach.