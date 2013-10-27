Fresno State outlasts San Diego State in overtime

If Fresno State is going to bust the BCS in its final year of existence, the Bulldogs are apparently determined to do so in the most dramatic manner possible.
Already having survived a 52-51 overtime win against Rutgers and a 41-40 triumph over Boise State, Fresno State added a 35-28 overtime escape at San Diego State to its resume Saturday night, blocking a would-be winning field goal at the end of regulation.
Quarterback Derek Carr was 35-of-57 passing for 298 yards and two touchdowns, with Davante Adams catching both scores. However, Fresno State was outgained by more than 150 yards, benefitting instead from a plus-two turnover margin, including a fumble that was returned 78 yards for a touchdown.
That put Aztecs head coach Rocky Long in a gambling mood, pulling an onside kick and hook-and-lateral out of his bag of tricks. But late in the fourth quarter, after converting a fourth-and-1 at Fresno State 27-yard line, SDSU got conservative with one run and two kneeldowns to center the ball for what turned out to be an unsuccessful field goal try.
In the first overtime, Marteze Waller scored on a 1-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs, and Fresno State held on the subsequent SDSU possession.
Up next for Fresno State are Nevada and Wyoming. Based on Fresno State's track record this season, expect an another one-point win, another overtime win, or another one-point overtime win.