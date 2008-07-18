Fresh offensive approach to take roots in Lions' training camp

Published: Jul 18, 2008 at 05:32 AM

2007 season recap

Squandered potential: The Lions started the season 6-2 and looked like they would fulfill QB Jon Kitna's wish for a 10-win season. The team only won one more game down the stretch and finished the season at 7-9.

Key camp questions

How will the offense adjust to Jim Colletto's new system?
Without Mike Martz's pass-happy philosophy, the Lions will have a smaller playbook and actually use a running game this season, which will take pressure off of Kitna, who has talented receivers but needs time to make good decisions.

Can the offensive line keep Kitna on his feet?
Kitna threw for more than 4,000 yards last season, but he was also taken down 51 times, more than any other QB in the league. Detroit drafted T Gosder Cherilus in the first round, and he should help shore up the right side. But with most of last year's core back, the new zone- blocking scheme should make more of a difference than personnel.

The defense can only get better, right?
The Lions finished as the worst defensive team in the league last year, and then they traded away one of their best players, DT Shaun Rogers. But they added a slew of help for the secondary, including veteran CBs Leigh Bodden and Brian Kelly. The secondary must improve if Marinelli's preferred Tampa-2 system is to be successful in Detroit.

Key position battle

RB Kevin Smith vs. RB Tatum Bell: Bell was mostly unproductive in 2007, running as a backup to Kevin Jones and T.J. Duckett. In the offseason Jones was released and Duckett went to Seattle. Bell is a solid runner in the open field, but he'll need to be pushed in camp by the rookie Smith, who can find holes quicker.

Rookie spotlight

LB Jordon Dizon: The second-round pick out of Colorado will make an impact immediately. Game sense, quickness and smarts make up for his lack of size.

Player on the spot

WR Calvin Johnson: Last year's first-rounder had a lingering back injury, but managed 48 receptions in the Lions' high-flying offense. Despite a renewed commitment to the run, the Lions still expect Johnson's improved health and chemistry with Kitna make him a dangerous threat to opponents' secondaries.

Fantasy focus

QB Jon Kitna: Kitna was seen as an attractive No. 1 fantasy quarterback heading into last season, but his proneness to turnovers and the departure of Mike Martz has deflated his value. The veteran should now be seen as little more than a fantasy reserve and worth a late-round selection.

NFC North: Bears | Vikings | Packers | Lions

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton exits Patriots OTAs after appearing to hit throwing hand on helmet

New England Patriots quarterback exited Friday's OTA session after appearing to hit his throwing hand on a helmet, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
news

State of the 2021 New Orleans Saints: How will Sean Payton navigate life after Drew Brees?

What will the Saints look like without Drew Brees? How will Sean Payton navigate the 2021 season without his gridiron soulmate? Adam Rank explores the state of the franchise, highlighting the most significant players, games and question marks.
news

Urban Meyer on Tim Tebow: 'This is uncharted water, this is gonna be very difficult'

Few would've ever expected the former QB to find his way back to the NFL, but Tim Tebow is out to shock the world. And, so far, his coach and former mentor appreciates Tebow's progress.
news

Robert Saleh: Jamison Crowder 'working through' contractual matters while absent from Jets OTAs

The Jets' busy offseason has put the status of one of their more reliable pass-catchers in recent years in an interesting position. Jamison Crowder is 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW