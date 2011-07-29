Frenetic free agency has separated shakers from fakers

There are a lot of teams in need of a cornerback -- like the ones that lost out on Asomugha -- so now the Eagles have prime trade bait with Asante Samuel, who would figure to draw at least a second-round draft pick in return. If the Eagles could get top compensation, they've got another ace to work with around next year's draft. If not, they've got three standout corners and a second pass rusher to team with sack-monster Trent Cole.