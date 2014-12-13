Freeney: Sunday might be last shot to sack Peyton

Dwight Freeney can see the light of the end of his NFL tunnel, and time is running out to accomplish one more goal: sack Peyton Manning.
"At some time, I'm going to have to get him," Freeney said, per U-T San Diego. "If I retire, I'm going to have find a way to (get him from my) wheelchair."
Freeney spent 11 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he was Manning's teammate for 10. In his first season with the San Diego Chargers last year, he ended up on injured reserve before getting a chance to chase down the quarterback.
When the Chargers host the Denver Broncos in an AFC West showdown Sunday, it could be Freeney's final chance. The 34-year-old pass rusher has said retirement has been on his mind and even mentioned working in TV as the next possible stop.
"I think after Year 10, I started evaluating where I'm at at the end of the year," Freeney said. "The thing is, when you're in the middle of the year, you've got too much emotion. You've got too much clouding those decisions.
"That's a big deal. That's a big, big decision that you're going to make that's going to affect so many people, the team, your family, your legacy. I try to leave that decision, no matter how much I go up and down or feel like, 'Yeah, I do,' or, 'No, I don't.' At the end of the year, I sit back, and I'll really think about it."
Before he thinks about it again, he'd like to sling Manning to the ground, at least once.
