Freeney, Powers miss third practice in a row, questionable for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney and starting cornerback Jerraud Powers are both listed as questionable for next week's Super Bowl after missing a third consecutive practice Friday.
Freeney has a sprained right ankle, and Powers missed last Sunday's AFC Championship Game with an injured left foot, but the Colts remain hopeful that both will play against the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.
The only other Colt who missed Friday's practice was running back Donald Brown. He's listed as questionable with a foot injury.
Safeties Antoine Bethea (back) and Melvin Bullitt (knee), wide receiver Austin Collie (foot) and backup tight end Jacob Tamme (ankle) were all limited in practice. Brown and Bullitt were both listed as questionable. Bethea, Collie and Tamme are probable.
