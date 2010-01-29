Freeney, Powers miss third practice in a row, questionable for Colts

Published: Jan 29, 2010 at 09:32 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney and starting cornerback Jerraud Powers are both listed as questionable for next week's Super Bowl after missing a third consecutive practice Friday.

Freeney has a sprained right ankle, and Powers missed last Sunday's AFC Championship Game with an injured left foot, but the Colts remain hopeful that both will play against the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.

The only other Colt who missed Friday's practice was running back Donald Brown. He's listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Safeties Antoine Bethea (back) and Melvin Bullitt (knee), wide receiver Austin Collie (foot) and backup tight end Jacob Tamme (ankle) were all limited in practice. Brown and Bullitt were both listed as questionable. Bethea, Collie and Tamme are probable.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders, Steelers clinch AFC wild-card playoff berths

By virtue of the Raiders' win over the Chargers on Sunday night, Las Vegas and the Steelers are headed to the playoffs. 
news

NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

The NFL on Sunday evening announced its schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend, featuring two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday. 
news

Ranking NFL head-coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?

Judy Battista ranks the NFL's head-coach openings in the wake of the 2021 regular season. How enticing is the Jaguars job with Trevor Lawrence entering Year 2?
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp captures receiving triple crown

Cooper Kupp captured the receiving triple crown, becoming the first player since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW