Freeney needs 'right situation' to continue career

The 35-year-old Freeney hasn't sniffed much action on the open market after putting up 3.5 sacks in 16 games -- including nine starts -- with the San Diego Chargers in 2014. He did put up 40 quarterback hurries, a product several teams could use.
Bill Polian drafted Freeney in the first round in 2002 for the Indianapolis Colts. The pass rusher flourished, compiling double-digit sacks in each of his first four seasons. However, Freeney hasn't hit a 10-sack season since 2010.
Speaking with Polian and Alex Marvez on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Freeney said he wasn't sure if he'd make it to Canton when the former Colts GM is inducted into the Hall of Fame next month, because he hopes to be battling for a roster spot.
"A lot of it is up in the air," Freeney said. "I have aspirations to play, but the thing is I have to be in the right situation for me. I can't get put in a situation where I'm running away from the ball. I want to run toward the guy with the ball more than I'm running away."
With diminished speed off the edge, Freeney's last hope is to latch on as a rotational pass rusher. Given that camps are a week from opening, his best bet to land a job might be after the first week of the season when contracts aren't guaranteed and injuries begin to mount.
