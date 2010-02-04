 Skip to main content
Freeney hopes sore right ankle is OK to test in Friday's practice

Published: Feb 04, 2010 at 04:56 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney is hoping to test his sore right ankle for the first time during Friday's Super Bowl practice.

Freeney tore a ligament in the ankle late in the Colts' 30-17 victory over the New York Jets in the AFC Championship Game. He is questionable for Sunday's Super Bowl against the New Orleans Saints.

"I'm still day to day, you know, just kind of taking it," Freeney said Thursday. "... It's like I said, everytime you wake up in the morning, you just re-assess."

The All-Pro has been receiving treatment and said the ankle is gradually improving.

I'm just feeling it out," Freeney said. "It's starting to feel a little bit better. It looks a lot more like an ankle now.

Left guard Ryan Lilja missed the second day of practice with what Colts coach Jim Caldwell called a back injury that he didn't believe would jeopardize the six-year veteran's status for Sunday's game. The severity of the injury to Lilja, who was one of 20 Colts listed on the injury report, was unclear.

Seventeen of those 20 players practiced without restriction Thursday, with only Freeney and cornerback Jerraud Powers (foot) sitting out any portion of practice. Both missed the entire workout while receiving treatment inside the Miami Dolphins' practice facility.

Asked about the health of Freeney and Powers, Caldwell said: "They're both improving rapidly."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

