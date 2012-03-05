Freeman says Bucs were warned about dangerous hits by Saints

Published: Mar 05, 2012 at 04:54 PM

Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman said Monday that Tampa Bay players were warned by their coaches about potential "cheap shots" from the New Orleans Saints defense before the division rivals met during the past three seasons.

Freeman also said the league's investigation and findings against the Saints and their former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams came as no surprise to him.

"We just knew every time we played the Saints, they were going to take some cheap shots," Freeman said Monday, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "I mean, it was always something we acknowledged.

Debate: Bounty punishment

What is suitable punishment for Gregg Williams? Should the Rams step in and relieve him of his duties? Our analysts debate. More ...

" ... It is what it is. I'd just say it's not surprising."

"We were told, just kind of like watch your knees on sideline plays, everybody slowing up and one guy trying to take a shot when someone is unprepared," Freeman added. "It was unnecessary stuff."

Freeman was hit out of bounds by Saints cornerback Malcolm Jenkins in a 2010 game. The Saints received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the play and Jenkins was later fined $10,000.

"I like a lot of those guys on the team," Freeman stressed. "I know a lot of Saints guys. Whether it was an extra incentive or whatever it is, I really don't know what was going on in their locker room. It was just overall feeling."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Three AP MVP finalists -- Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes -- to play on Championship Sunday

The finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award were announced on Wednesday, and three of those players will be playing in a conference championship game Sunday.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown wants the ball, but isn't a 'diva': 'I'll never be that guy'

Disgruntled during the Eagles' win this past weekend, Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown explained Wednesday he'll always want the ball, but he'll never be a distraction.

news

Niners lead way in comp picks for diverse rewards policy

Since the NFL implemented its diverse rewards policy in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers have been awarded five compensation draft picks in the third round for developing Martin Mayhew, Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel. They'll receive two more for Ran Carthon and another if DeMeco Ryans becomes a head coach this offseason.

news

Despite past success, Bengals QB Joe Burrow not taking Chiefs lightly: 'They're still the team to beat'

While the Chiefs have dominated most of the NFL, they haven't been able to get past the Bengals. That doesn't mean quarterback Joe Burrow and Cincinnati are taking them lightly.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE