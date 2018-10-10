Around the NFL

Freeman misses Falcons practice with bone contusion

Published: Oct 10, 2018 at 09:54 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Devonta Freeman was back on the injury report on Wednesday, this time with a brand new ailment.

The Falcons running back missed practice with a foot injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Freeman is battling a bone contusion and sat out due to soreness, though the back did do work on the side.

Defensive end Grady Jarrett (ankle) also sat out practice, while receiver Mohamed Sanu (hip), cornerback Justin Bethel (knee) and defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin) were limited.

Freeman has missed three games this year with a knee injury suffered in the season opener. He returned to practice fully at the end of last week and played in Atlanta's loss to the Steelers.

In Pittsburgh, Freeman touched the ball 10 times for 41 yards in 28 snaps, the most of any Falcons running back. Tevin Coleman recorded 26 snaps, while Ito Smith tallied 11.

When he is on the field, Freeman is running at a career-high clip, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.

The Falcons play Tampa Bay this weekend, and it remains to be seen whether Freeman will be available to play against the league's fourth-ranked rush defense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

