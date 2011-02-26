Free-agent TE Shockey to visit Panthers on Sunday

Free-agent tight end Jeremy Shockey will pay a visit to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, according to a league source.
Shockey was released last Tuesday by the Saints, who appear ready to move on with promising second-year pro and 2010 third-round draft choice Jimmy Graham.
With one season and $4.2 million in base salary left on Shockey's contract, the Saints decided the best way to pursue a second championship would be without the 30-year-old, nine-year veteran.
Acquired from the New York Giants in a trade at the onset of 2008 training camp, Shockey spent three up-and-down seasons in New Orleans and labored through injuries in all of them.
In his three seasons in New Orleans, Shockey caught 139 passes for 1,460 yards with six touchdowns in 38 regular-season games, 34 of them starts.
As he looks for a new team, Shockey's resume includes 510 catches for 5,688 yards and 33 TDs in his nine-season career. The questions now are how many good seasons he has left and which teams want to take a chance on him.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.