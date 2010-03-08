Free-agent safety Sharper recovering after minor knee surgery

Free-agent safety Darren Sharper said Monday that he had minor arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, but he's feeling good and planning to play somewhere next season.
NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reported that Sharper postponed two free-agent visits because of the procedure.
Sharper attended a premier of an NFL Films championship video being released this week by Warner Home Video. He arrived to the Monday night event using crutches, but he described the procedure as a minor cleanup and assured that he's feeling "real good."
"All that stuff's gonna take care of itself, and that will be discussed at a later date," Sharper told the Times-Picayune of New Orleans. "I know I will be playing football next year. That's one thing I definitely do know.
"Right now, we're here to enjoy us winning a Super Bowl and I'm also here to enjoy my popcorn," said Sharper, who added, "I'm telling you, I'm a popcorn freak."
Sharper sat out two regular-season games last season and missed periodic practices because of knee swelling. Still, he tied for the NFL lead with nine interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, to help the Saints win their first Super Bowl championship.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.