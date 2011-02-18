Free-agent safety Coleman agrees to one-year deal with Lions

Published: Feb 18, 2011 at 05:41 AM

Veteran free-agent safety Erik Coleman has agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, a league source said Friday.

Coleman later tweeted about his new deal: "I am extremely excited to lend my services to the Lions and the wonderful city of Detroit! Let's go Lions!!!"

Coleman was released earlier this month by the Atlanta Falcons after losing his starting job to William Moore during the season.

Coleman signed with the Falcons as a free agent in 2008 and started every game for two seasons before Moore, a second-round draft pick in 2009, took over in 2010.

Coleman, a fifth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2004, played in 12 games with one start for the Falcons last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

