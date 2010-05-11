 Skip to main content
Free-agent RB Westbrook set to visit Redskins on Wednesday

Published: May 11, 2010 at 05:50 AM

What are the chances of Brian Westbrook reuniting with Donovan McNabb?

Who knows, but the free-agent running back is expected to visit the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported, citing a league source.

McNabb, who was traded to the Redskins this offseason, was Westbrook's teammate in Philadelphia the past eight seasons, and that partnership could continue in Washington. Westbrook also would be reunited with his younger brother, Byron, who's a backup cornerback for the Redskins.

Byron confirmed to The Washington Post that his brother would visit the Redskins, although he didn't reveal when and was cautious about the possibility of an agreement.

"The Redskins are bringing him in for a visit, so they have interest, but he still has to weigh his options," Byron Westbrook said Tuesday. "They already have three great backs here. He doesn't know what our team is going to do right now, and you can't have four great running backs on the team and not know what role you're going to play. You've just got to be patient, see what they say on his visit and go from there."

The Redskins have loaded up on running backs this offseason, adding Larry Johnson and Willie Parker to the fold alongside Clinton Portis, but they don't have a great third-down option.

"With my brother, it would be adding another dimension from a pass-catching standpoint and a great third-down running back," Byron Westbrook said. "And also a great first- and second-down running back as well."

Brian Westbrook, 30, has received limited interest on the free-agent market, making his only visit to the St. Louis Rams. Westbrook, who suffered two concussions last season with the Eagles, was medically cleared during that visit, but he left town still weighing his options.

"They did a physical, a checkup on him, and the Rams did deem that he was good to play," Byron Westbrook said. "Remember, at the end of the season, after the second one (concussion), he did get a change of helmets. It was more of a concussion helmet, which helped him take hits in the head. The question is going to be in the back of his mind, but you're going to take those hits if you're going to play this game."

The Eagles released Brian Westbrook this offseason, despite his standing as the franchise's career leader in yards from scrimmage (9,785), partly because of injury concerns. Westbrook also ranks second in rushing yards (5,995) and third in receptions (426).

