FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear

Miller blew out his ACL in a preseason game last year in Dallas. It was doubly painful as the Texans lead back was in the final year of his contract in Houston. He was in line for a heavy workload last year before the tear ruined that plan.

The Texans moved on from Miller, having traded for David Johnson to pair with Duke Johnson.

Among free-agent options like Devonta Freeman, LeSean McCoy, Bilal Powell, Isaiah Crowell, etc., Miller could prove a difference-maker in a backfield if he's healthy -- and could cost less than someone like Freeman. In three years in Houston before the knee injury, the 29-year-old compiled 2,934 yards on 716 carries with 19 TDs.

One big question Miller must answer before finding a landing spot is whether the knee injury sapped any of his game-breaking speed. When healthy, the back proved he could run away from defenders and grind yards between tackles. Teams always stockpile speed where they can.