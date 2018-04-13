Around the NFL

Free-agent QB Mark Sanchez suspended four games

Published: Apr 13, 2018 at 10:13 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Sanchize has been sanctioned.

Free-agent quarterback Mark Sanchez was suspended by the NFL on Friday for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the league's policy of performance-enhancing substances.

Sanchez released a statement Friday denying that he knowingly took a substance banned by the league.

The former first-round pick has spent the last three seasons gallivanting around the league to back up young quarterbacks. Since the New York Jets released him in 2014, Sanchez has spent time with the Eagles, Broncos, Cowboys and Bears, making a combined 10 starts in four seasons. Sanchez did not make an appearance in a game for the Bears last year as he sat behind Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Glennon.

Entering his 10th season in the league, Sanchez had never been suspended by the NFL until now.

This is far from Sanchez's most embarrassing moments in professional football (see: Fumble, Butt), but it's an unfortunate step back for a veteran quarterback still seeking employment this fall.

