Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game

Published: Apr 01, 2022 at 05:49 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Colin Kaepernick's pursuit of an NFL return will continue this weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Kaepernick will hold a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, via the transaction wire.

Draft-eligible players will catch passes from Kaepernick, and NFL team personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event, Pelissero added.

Kaepernick last played in the 2016 season, in which he peacefully protested social injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. He went unsigned in the following offseason, and has since been steadily working toward finding employment in the league.

Kaepernick drew renewed interest in his services in the summer of 2020 when the NFL expressed it would welcome Kaepernick back, but left the decision up to its member clubs to sign him. No team has done so to this point, but Saturday could help draw interest in him as a free-agent addition.

Saturday will not be Kaepernick's first public workout during his time spent out of the NFL. The quarterback auditioned for interested teams in Atlanta in 2019, throwing passes to NFL veterans as representatives from as many as eight NFL teams viewed the session. Kaepernick did not sign with a team following the workout, but maintained he's ready to play for any interested club.

Kaepernick has played in 69 games in his NFL career, which began as a second-round pick out of Nevada in the 2011 draft. He took over as the 49ers starting quarterback in the 2013 season and led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance, where the 49ers fell to the Baltimore Ravens in the final moments of the game. That 49ers squad was coached by current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Kaepernick has completed 59.8% of his 1,692 pass attempts in his career for 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He's thrown for over 12,000 yards in his six-year career, but hasn't been with a team in over five years.

Related Content

news

Xavien Howard, Dolphins agree to five-year extension with $50.69M in new money

Cornerback Xavien Howard and the Dolphins have agreed to terms on an extension for a new five-year contract with $50.691 million in new money that will give him an average-per-year salary of $25.35 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Cameron Wolfe reported Friday. 
news

Former Colts RB Marlon Mack signing with Texans, staying in AFC South

Marlon Mack, the longtime Colts running back, is signing with the Texans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

2022 NFL Schedule: Release date, details, and more

With the 2022 NFL Draft almost upon us, the next big anticipated event of the NFL offseason is the upcoming season's schedule release. Below are answers to all of your burning questions to get you ready for the start of the 2022 season.
news

Giovani Bernard back with Buccaneers on one-year contract

Another player is re-upping for a season with Tom Brady. Running back Giovani Bernard agreed to a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, April 1

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are adding another arm to back up Derek Carr. Las Vegas agreed to terms with backup quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens. See what else transpired Friday around the NFL.
news

Jim Irsay: Colts looking to add exciting defensive free agent who could 'make a big difference'

The Colts might not be done making splash plays this offseason. Earlier this week, in an interview with the team's official website, Colts owner Jim Irsay said general manager Chris Ballard could add a defensive playmaker.
news

Falcons CB Casey Hayward on narrative Atlanta is rebuilding: 'Who says we can't' contend?

The  Falcons look like a rebuilding roster following the Matt Ryan trade. But that's not how the players in the locker room will view the situation. Just ask Casey Hayward.
news

Mahomes on new overtime rule: 'Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gives his take on the new OT rule for the playoffs.  
news

New Saints QB Andy Dalton ready to 'work with' Jameis Winston: 'This is his thing, and I'm here to help him out'

A year ago at this time, quarterback Andy Dalton was headed to the Bears with a starter's mindset.

Now, the 11-year veteran has touched down in New Orleans with the realization that he's there to support incumbent starter Jameis Winston in any way that he can. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 31

The Saints saw their best offensive lineman depart in free agency, while allowing a few reserves to remain unsigned. They're going to take a second look at one with whom they just recently became familiar.
news

Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿'s back in the NFC West to chase a Super Bowl ring. The longtime Seahawks All-Pro linebacker is signing with the Rams, Richard Sherman, Wagner's former teammate in Seattle, tweeted Thursday. 
