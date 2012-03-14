Free agent OG Jake Scott visits Cardinals

PHOENIX (AP) - Offensive guard Jake Scott has made the Arizona Cardinals the first team to visit as a free agent.
Scott met with Cardinals officials and coaches on Wednesday as the team waits for Peyton Manning to decide his destination.
Scott, if he signed with Arizona, would replace Rex Hadnot at right guard, with Hadnot becoming a backup at several offensive line positions.
Scott, 6-foot-5 and 292 pounds, was a teammate of Manning's on Indianapolis' Super Bowl championship team in the 2006 season. He started the past four seasons for the Tennessee Titans.
Scott was one of three offensive linemen to visit the Cardinals on Wednesday. One of them, Adam Snyder, later reached an agreement on a five-year contract with Arizona.
Snyder, 6-6 and 325 pounds, started 69 games and appeared in 107 over the past seven seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. He started 13 games for the NFC West champions last season.
The third to visit was the 6-foot-5, 311-pound tackle Demetrius Bell, who started 30 games for the Buffalo Bills over the past three seasons. He started all 16 games for Buffalo in 2010 but was limited to seven games in 2011 because of knee and ankle injuries.
Tackle is the obvious biggest need for Arizona after the Cardinals released Levi Brown, the starter on the left side, in a salary cap move. Last season's starting right tackle, Brandon Keith, is a free agent.
"He's a good fit for what they're reportedly looking for," Staninger said.
The agent said that Scott's history with Manning was "somewhat of a factor."
The Cardinals are in something of a holding pattern as they wait for Manning to make his decision. The superstar quarterback was visiting the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Manning spent nearly 6 1/2 hours at the Cardinals' facility on Sunday. The team is hoping the presence of standout receiver Larry Fitzgerald and the quarterback's friendship with coach Ken Whisenhunt, among other factors, will lure Manning to the desert. The team has a state-of-the-art stadium with a retractable roof and natural grass field as well as warm winter weather.
But a concern could be the offensive line, which was inconsistent in its performances last season. Arizona did go 7-2 after a 1-6 start to wind up 8-8 for the season, thanks in large part to a vastly improved defense.
Manning also visited the Denver Broncos and spent time with the Miami Dolphins' representatives in a meeting in Indianapolis.
The Cardinals need a decision by Manning this week because the team will have to pay quarterback Kevin Kolb $7 million if he is on the roster on Saturday. Arizona released Brown, the fifth overall pick in the 2007 draft, because his contract would have counted nearly $17 million on the team's salary cap for the coming season.