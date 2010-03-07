Free-agent NT Ferguson suspended for first eight games of 2010

Published: Mar 07, 2010 at 06:02 AM

MIAMI -- The NFL suspended free agent Jason Ferguson, a veteran nose tackle most recently with the Dolphins, for the first eight games of next season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing substances.

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello confirmed Sunday that the discipline was handed down late this week, but he couldn't offer further details. Ferguson also was suspended for violating NFL drug policy in 1999, sitting out four games after an anabolic steroid showed up during a urine test.

Jason Ferguson, NT
Free agent

Career Statistics
Games/Starts: 159/127

Tackles: 325

Sacks: 21.5

Ferguson's agent, Jimmy Sexton, didn't return a call Sunday seeking comment.

Ferguson, 35, was sidelined with a season-ending quadriceps injury in November and underwent surgery one month later. He had been in on 23 tackles in nine games for the Dolphins last season. Coach Tony Sparano called Ferguson a "heck of a player" at the time of his injury.

A Dolphins spokesman, Harvey Greene, said Ferguson remained a free agent and hadn't signed a new contract.

"We won't comment because he's not officially on our roster," Greene said. The team hasn't said whether or not it planned to re-sign Ferguson for next season.

Ferguson was drafted in 1997, playing eight seasons with the New York Jets and three with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Dolphins in 2008. He has 325 career tackles.

Ferguson tested positive for marijuana at the NFL Scouting Combine in 1997. During his 1999 suspension, he passionately denied taking steroids, saying he used a dietary supplement, which he wouldn't identify, but that contained no banned substances.

"People are thinking I'm a drug addict or something like that, and that's ridiculous," Ferguson said at the time. "I read bottles and I know steroids. I didn't take no damn steroids."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers-Ravens game flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17

The NFL announced Sunday the Week 17 Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens matchup on Sunday, Jan. 1, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Sunday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday tripleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.

news

49ers' George Kittle says Nick Bosa 'secured' Defensive Player of the Year award with two-sack performance vs. Washington

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa leads the league with 17.5 sacks with two games left to play, and teammate George Kittle believes it's time he gets the recognition for his dominance.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE