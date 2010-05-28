Free-agent LT Adams talking to several teams, including Broncos

Published: May 28, 2010 at 06:50 AM

Free-agent left tackle Flozell Adams recently visited the Denver Broncos, a league source said Friday, and has continued regular discussions with several teams.

Adams, 35, could provide depth on a Broncos offensive line that might open the 2010 season without star left tackle Ryan Clady, who's recovering from recent knee surgery. The Broncos' other starting tackle is Tyler Polumbus, and free-agent Maurice Williams also played the position during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dallas Cowboys released Adams, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, last month. He was the longest-tenured player on the team, starting 178 of 182 games in 12 seasons, and had signed a six-year, $43 million contract in 2008.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) won't play vs. Ravens; Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start

Cleveland Browns quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ will not play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens as he deals with a right shoulder injury, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Dorian Thompson-Robinson﻿ will start.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 4 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.