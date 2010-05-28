Free-agent LT Adams talking to several teams, including Broncos

Free-agent left tackle Flozell Adams recently visited the Denver Broncos, a league source said Friday, and has continued regular discussions with several teams.
Adams, 35, could provide depth on a Broncos offensive line that might open the 2010 season without star left tackle Ryan Clady, who's recovering from recent knee surgery. The Broncos' other starting tackle is Tyler Polumbus, and free-agent Maurice Williams also played the position during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Dallas Cowboys released Adams, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, last month. He was the longest-tenured player on the team, starting 178 of 182 games in 12 seasons, and had signed a six-year, $43 million contract in 2008.