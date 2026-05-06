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Free-agent LB Kyle Van Noy would 'really like' to play with Fred Warner, 49ers: 'They've got something cooking' 

Published: May 06, 2026 at 07:06 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Two-time Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy isn't ready to call it a career after 12 seasons.

The 35-year-old said Tuesday on "Up & Adams" that he has more left in the tank.

"I'm super motivated," he said. "I didn't like how last year went for me personally and for the team that I was on. So, I'm just motivated for all the people that think I'm done and all those things, because career-wise I didn't have the best season. There's guys I've looked to that later in their career, like a Cam Jordan, didn't have a good sack season back-to-back and then had 10.5 last year. That's kind of the motivation that I'm having.

"I'm going to get double-digit sacks for whoever picks me up. That's my energy and that's my mindset, and I'm excited. Whichever team wants to come pick me up, you can say whatever you want -- no one wants a 35-year-old -- I promise you want this 35-year-old."

In 2025, Van Noy generated two sacks in 15 games on a Baltimore Ravens defense that struggled to get after the quarterback.

A perennially underrated player, the edge looked like he had lost a step early in 2024, before getting his legs under him and earning a Pro Bowl spot with 12.5 sacks. The roller-coaster that comes with aging is real. The question clubs must ask is whether they'll be paying for the 12-sack Van Noy or the two-sack guy?

"That's been my whole career. I've been underrated my whole career and I'm gonna keep waking people up," Van Noy said. "I truly believe that I've been underrated in my football career. There's not many people that can play 12 years in the NFL and be successful. I feel like I've been successful during my career, and I'm going to continue to be in this 13th season. I think it comes with, not a cockiness, you have to be confident to play this game. I feel like I'm also a great teammate, a great locker room presence for anybody that has questions about life and football. I truly believe I can help a team win."

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Van Noy noted that he'd talked with the Seattle Seahawks before they agreed to a deal with Dante Fowler. He also said he remains open about a possible return to Baltimore under new coach Jesse Minter. His preferred destination: San Francisco.

"I want to throw out a team that a lot of people may not know," Van Noy said. "Who cares at this point, you know? I’d really like to play with my little brother, Fred Warner, with the Niners. I think they've got something cooking over there. I know they love Joey Bosa, right, because Nick and all that, I get that. But I would love to play with my little brother. That's my guy, and I think they've got something cooking over there."

The Niners added third-rounder Romello Height and are getting Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams back from injury, but there is room for a veteran rotational player, perhaps two, depending on cost and talent.

If Van Noy wants to continue playing, he'll eventually land a job, even if it's likely to come much closer to the start of the season, if not after Week 1. NFL clubs always need edge rush aid, and injuries are inevitable. The savvy Super Bowl champ might not be as spry as he once was, but he can still bring pop and could help a team with playoff aspirations.

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