Free-agent LB Kyle Van Noy would 'really like' to play with Fred Warner, 49ers: 'They've got something cooking' 

Two-time Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy isn't ready to call it a career after 12 seasons.

The 35-year-old said Tuesday on "Up & Adams" that he has more left in the tank.

"I'm super motivated," he said. "I didn't like how last year went for me personally and for the team that I was on. So, I'm just motivated for all the people that think I'm done and all those things, because career-wise I didn't have the best season. There's guys I've looked to that later in their career, like a Cam Jordan, didn't have a good sack season back-to-back and then had 10.5 last year. That's kind of the motivation that I'm having.

"I'm going to get double-digit sacks for whoever picks me up. That's my energy and that's my mindset, and I'm excited. Whichever team wants to come pick me up, you can say whatever you want -- no one wants a 35-year-old -- I promise you want this 35-year-old."

In 2025, Van Noy generated two sacks in 15 games on a Baltimore Ravens defense that struggled to get after the quarterback.

A perennially underrated player, the edge looked like he had lost a step early in 2024, before getting his legs under him and earning a Pro Bowl spot with 12.5 sacks. The roller-coaster that comes with aging is real. The question clubs must ask is whether they'll be paying for the 12-sack Van Noy or the two-sack guy?