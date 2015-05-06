Around the NFL

Free-agent LB Brandon Spikes visiting Patriots

Published: May 06, 2015 at 07:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

On a day filled with distractions for the New England Patriots, the team continues to focus on football.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that free-agent linebacker Brandon Spikes is in town for a visit, per a source informed of his situation.

Spikes spent his first four NFL campaigns as a talented run-stuffer in New England before taking over at middle linebacker for the Bills last season. He's purely a two-down defender, but the Patriots knew how to make the most of him. Spikes, though, initially left New England with a somewhat tarnished reputation after not always stepping in line with coach Bill Belichick.

If there's mutual interest, Spikes would return to join a deep linebacking crew stocked with Jerod Mayo, Jamie Collins and Dont'a Hightower.

New England is building a beast up front, but as we mentioned on the latest podcast, the team's stripped-down secondary looms as more of a need position than linebacker.

