Free-agent LB Brandon Spikes visiting Patriots

On a day filled with distractions for the New England Patriots, the team continues to focus on football.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that free-agent linebacker Brandon Spikes is in town for a visit, per a source informed of his situation.
Spikes spent his first four NFL campaigns as a talented run-stuffer in New England before taking over at middle linebacker for the Bills last season. He's purely a two-down defender, but the Patriots knew how to make the most of him. Spikes, though, initially left New England with a somewhat tarnished reputation after not always stepping in line with coach Bill Belichick.
If there's mutual interest, Spikes would return to join a deep linebacking crew stocked with Jerod Mayo, Jamie Collins and Dont'a Hightower.
New England is building a beast up front, but as we mentioned on the latest podcast, the team's stripped-down secondary looms as more of a need position than linebacker.
Sixteen AFC teams. Four Heroes. Three minutes per team. The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the AFC. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.