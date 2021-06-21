Free agent guard Trai Turner: 'I'm back at 100 percent' 

Five-time Pro Bowl guard ﻿Trai Turner﻿ lasted just one season in Los Angeles, playing just nine games due to injury.

A free agent, Turner recently joined SiriusXM NFL Radio and said he's been working out and preparing for the 2021 season.

"I'm back at 100 percent," he said. "Last year was a rough season for me with injuries and just overall COVID. But hey, you know, you go through things and situations arise, but you work it and you get through it. So, I'm feeling good. I'm just ready to come back and have a phenomenal season."

The Chargers acquired Turner in a trade for tackle ﻿Russell Okung﻿, a move L.A. hoped would finally solve the revolving door on the interior of the O-line. It didn't last. The 28-year-old missed seven of the first eight weeks due to injury before returning for the stretch run. He struggled on balance after his return, allowing 19 pressures in his nine games played, per Pro Football Focus.

Now healthy, Turner said he's ready to "hit the ground running" when given a chance.

Asked if he's had any visits -- reportedly, he met with Pittsburgh, which is in need of O-line help, las week -- Turner didn't tip his hand.