Free-agent DE Rogers visits Saints after Redskins, Chiefs

Free-agent defensive tackle Shaun Rogers visited the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, according to The Times-Picayune.
Rogers didn't sign a contract, and Loomis described the meeting as "fact-finding for both sides at this point."
Rogers, 31, is coming off the worst statistical season of his 10-year NFL career. He made just 17 tackles and had two sacks, both career lows, for the Cleveland Browns, who released him last week.
Rogers visited the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday and the Washington Redskins last week. He can sign with any team up until March 3, when the current collective bargaining agreement expires.