Free-agent DE Rogers visits Saints after Redskins, Chiefs

Published: Feb 18, 2011 at 03:09 AM

Free-agent defensive tackle Shaun Rogers visited the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, according to The Times-Picayune.

Blog: The fit for Rogers

How much does veteran Shaun Rogers have left? Brian Baldinger believes the lineman is most effective in a 4-3 defense and would be a valuable pickup for many teams. More ...

» More:NFL.com blogs

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told the newspaper that the team had a "good visit" with the three-time Pro Bowl lineman.

Rogers didn't sign a contract, and Loomis described the meeting as "fact-finding for both sides at this point."

Rogers, 31, is coming off the worst statistical season of his 10-year NFL career. He made just 17 tackles and had two sacks, both career lows, for the Cleveland Browns, who released him last week.

Rogers visited the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday and the Washington Redskins last week. He can sign with any team up until March 3, when the current collective bargaining agreement expires.

