Free-agent center Satele arrested for disorderly conduct

Free-agent center Samson H. Satele was arrested in Hawaii on charges of disorderly conduct early Sunday morning, according to the Star-Advertiser.
Satele, 27, was detained at 4 a.m. local time, according to the Honolulu Police Department booking log. He was located at a shopping center that houses several bars and restaurants.
A Hawaii resident, Satele was released nearly an hour later after posting $500 bail.
Satele, a second-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2007, spent the last three seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He started 15 games in 2011.