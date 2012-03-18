Free-agent center Satele arrested for disorderly conduct

Published: Mar 18, 2012 at 06:43 AM

Free-agent center Samson H. Satele was arrested in Hawaii on charges of disorderly conduct early Sunday morning, according to the Star-Advertiser.

Satele, 27, was detained at 4 a.m. local time, according to the Honolulu Police Department booking log. He was located at a shopping center that houses several bars and restaurants.

A Hawaii resident, Satele was released nearly an hour later after posting $500 bail.

Satele, a second-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2007, spent the last three seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He started 15 games in 2011.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

