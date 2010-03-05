Free-agent CB Robinson signs six-year, $57M contract with Falcons

Published: Mar 05, 2010 at 12:24 PM

Free-agent cornerback Dunta Robinson signed a six-year contract with the Falcons on Saturday, giving him the long-term security he declined in Houston and providing Atlanta the secondary help it needs.

Robinson, who spent six seasons with the Texans, received a $57 million deal, a source with knowledge of the situation said. Robinson is guaranteed $22.5 million.

Robinson is from Athens, Ga., about an hour from Atlanta. He visited the Falcons on Friday.

Robinson was the 10th overall draft pick by the Texans in 2004. He had six interceptions as a rookie.

The Falcons, who ranked 28th in the NFL in pass defense in 2009, targeted Robinson awhile ago and seized the opportunity to nab the best cornerback in free agency. Atlanta's smallish corners were targeted last season, and Robinson adds size and better coverage ability than any defensive back on the roster.

The Falcons re-signed veteran cornerback Brian Williams on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

