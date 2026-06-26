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Free agent CB Kenny Moore looking for 'culture fit,' weighs in on Colts departure

Published: Jun 26, 2026 at 08:27 AM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

It's late June, the time of year in which established, available veterans make their pitch to contending teams.

Free agent All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins did it during a Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. Cornerback Kenny Moore followed suit Thursday.

"I'm at the perfect point in my career where I really want to win, and hopefully that comes with a team that has the culture, the scheme set up for me," Moore told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I just don't want to be a guy on the team, because I feel like I have so many strengths to give to the secondary or give to the team, and just be a leader. But for me, I was putting down in my notes probably two days ago, whenever I was flying in. It's more so, whatever role I have on a team, it's more so like perfecting that role and not really -- it's less about me. I don't talk about me.

"I want to talk about how I can be in a new place and serve. I want to serve not just the team, not just learning the plays, but I want to serve the community and continuing everything I was doing in Indy. Where I was in Indy, it was less me and more about the team. So I want to be a team guy and I want to win and hopefully we can do that together."

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Moore has demonstrated a team-first approach throughout his career, powering a journey that began as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State and peaked with a Pro Bowl nod in 2021. Regarded as one of the best nickel corners in the league when at his best, Moore's role in Indianapolis changed following the dismissal of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, and after one season spent under new DC Lou Anarumo, it became clear the two were no longer a fit.

That prompted Moore and the Colts to mutually seek a trade. When one failed to materialize, Indianapolis released Moore in May.

He's been looking for work ever since.

There's no hard feelings between Moore and the Colts, who both acknowledged it was time to split. But that doesn't mean Moore has lost his competitive fire, and as he approaches his 31st birthday in August, he'd prefer to spend his final years chasing team success.

As of late June, he's yet to find a proper pairing. But with training camp opening a month from now, it's fair to expect interest to pick up, especially if a team develops a need at the position before the start of the regular season in September.

Moore will be waiting by the phone, ready to answer the call, pack his bags and resume his career.

"I'm so thankful for my time with the Colts," Moore said. "I can't say that enough. They're family. I can still call the people that I've experienced and grown with over the years, I've got a lot of humility, but I think I've just gone through growth. Just growing.

"I'm at a perfect point of my career where I really want to win."

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