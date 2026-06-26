Free agent CB Kenny Moore looking for 'culture fit,' weighs in on Colts departure

"I'm at the perfect point in my career where I really want to win, and hopefully that comes with a team that has the culture, the scheme set up for me," Moore told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I just don't want to be a guy on the team, because I feel like I have so many strengths to give to the secondary or give to the team, and just be a leader. But for me, I was putting down in my notes probably two days ago, whenever I was flying in. It's more so, whatever role I have on a team, it's more so like perfecting that role and not really -- it's less about me. I don't talk about me.