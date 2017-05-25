Free-agent CB Justin Gilbert suspended four games

Gilbert has been suspended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for the first four weeks of the 2017 season, a source informed told NFL Network's Courtney Fallon. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it was due to violating the NFL's Substances of Abuse policy.
The former No. 8 overall selection is currently a free agent. The Browns cut ties with the disappointing cornerback after two seasons by shipping him to Pittsburgh for a 2018 sixth-round pick this past preseason.
Gilbert played 12 games for the Steelers in 2016, then the team released him in February. Only 25 years old, it will be interesting to see if another team is willing to take a gamble on him with this latest setback.