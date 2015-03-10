Free agency Twitter reactions

To quote Dr. Peter Venkman: "Dogs and cats living together...mass hysteria!"
That right there pretty much sums up the start of NFL free agency. We are only a few hours in, and already there have been more twists and turns than an Alfred Hitchcock movie (or early M. Night Shyamalan before "Lady in the Water." Seriously, what was that?).
Sam Bradford has been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for Nick Foles; Haloti Ngata has been shipped from the Baltimore Ravens to the Detroit Lions; and some guy named Jimmy Graham is moving from the Big Easy to the Emerald City.
And this is just day one!
Check out some celebrity reactions to today's big moves.
If that wasn't enough, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt took to Twitter and began fielding his own crazy trade offers from people, including former teammate T.J. Yates and Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper. The exchanges are priceless.
Happy free agency, everybody!
