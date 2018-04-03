Free agency roundup: Travis Swanson to sign with Jets

Around the NFL

Apr 03, 2018

Travis Swanson has started every game he's played in for the past three seasons. He'll have to win a job to continue that streak.

The former Lions center is planning to sign with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Jets, of course, signed Spencer Long to a four-year contract just two weeks ago.

Swanson played 11 games last season before finishing the year on injured reserve because of a concussion. He has experience playing guard and thus provides depth to a unit that was one of the league's worst in 2017.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring from Tuesday:

  1. The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Paul Worrilow. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the deal. The sixth-year veteran was a part-time starter in his first season with the Lions last year.
  1. The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback C.J. Goodwin, running back Elijhaa Penny, defensive lineman Olsen Pierre and offensive lineman John Wetzel to one-year contracts.
  1. Tennessee Titans guard Quinton Spain signed his one-year tender. The former undrafted free agent has started 33 games over his first three seasons with the Titans.
  1. The Chicago Bears re-signed running back and special teams contributor Benny Cunningham and long snapper Patrick Scales, and they signed former Cardinals offensive lineman Earl Watford, all to one-year contracts. Watford will earn $550,000 guaranteed and it could rise to as much as $2 million with incentives, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
  1. The Washington Redskins re-signed defensive lineman Phil Taylor.
