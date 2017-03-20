Around the NFL

Free agency roundup: Seahawks sign Willson, Aboushi

Published: Mar 20, 2017 at 03:09 AM

Chase Daniel's picking up some more airline miles this week.

The free agent quarterback is visiting the New York Jets on Monday after visiting the New Orleans Saints over the weekend, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning.

Daniel was cut loose by the Philadelphia Eagles last week after they brought Nick Foles back into their quarterback room. Daniel served as the backup during Carson Wentz's rookie campaign last year.

On Monday evening, the Jets announced they signed former Browns quarterback Josh McCown, making it unlikely Daniel signs with the team.

The Jets also announced they got a visit from tight end Mychal Rivera. But Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Monday evening that Rivera left the meeting without a contract and will travel to Indianapolis to meet with the Colts next.

Here are some other developments in free agency that we've been tracking Monday:

  1. The Seahawksofficially re-signed tight end Luke Willson on Monday. Willson announced the news last week with an inspired tweet. The tight end had 15 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns last season. Seattle also signed former Texans guard Oday Aboushi on Monday.
  1. The Panthers re-signed cornerback Teddy Williams to a one-year contract, the team announced. Williams played in three games before ending the year on injured reserve with a knee injury.
  1. The Chargers re-signed defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi to a one-year deal. Palepoi will begin the season under suspension, serving the final game of a four-game ban that was issued last December. Los Angeles also re-signed backup lineman Kenny Wiggins on a one-year deal.

Rapoport reported that the Chargers are also signing former Eagles scat back Kenjon Barner. He will join a RB room that lost Danny Woodhead, Branden Oliver and Ronnie Hillman in free agency.   

  1. Former Jaguars defensive end Jared Odrick passed a physical with the Patriots on his visit there and is one to watch if the Giants don't get Johnathan Hankins back, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Steelers signed running back Knile Davis to a one-year contract, the team announced. Pittsburgh also announced it signed cornerback Coty Sensabaugh to a two-year deal.
  1. The Colts signed tight end Brandon Williams, the team announced.
  1. The Raiders announced they signed linebacker Jelani Jenkins.
  1. The Bills announced they re-signed wideout Brandon Tate.
  1. The Bears have agreed to terms with veteran defensive end C.J. Wilson, his agency announced. Chicago also re-signed safety Chris Prosinski to a one-year deal.
  1. With the Jets signing McCown, Rapoport reported Houston is not an option for Jay Cutler, meaning the quarterback might just wait things out.
  1. The Giants will re-sign linebacker Keenan Robinson, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Robinson recorded 83 combined tackles while on a one-year deal in New York last year.
