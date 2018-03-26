Around the NFL

Free agency roundup: Redskins sign LB Pernell McPhee

Published: Mar 26, 2018 at 08:52 AM

The Washington Redskins added a pass rusher to their front seven.

The team announced Monday it signed free agent linebacker Pernell McPhee. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. McPhee was ranked No. 93 on Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

The 29-year-old McPhee spent the past three seasons in Chicago. The Bears waived the linebacker last month. McPhee compiled 14 sacks and 90 tackles the past three season.

If healthy, McPhee can boost a Washington pass rush that lost Trent Murphy in free agency. Staying injury-free was McPhee's biggest problem in Chicago. He missed 12 games the past three seasons, including ending 2017 on IR with a shoulder injury.

Here are other free agency notes we're tracking on Monday

  1. The Detroit Lions announced the signing of linebacker Jonathan Freeny. The 28-year-old spent time with new Lions coach Matt Patricia in New England. Freeny bounced around last season, playing for the Patriots, Ravens and Saints.
  1. Former Patriots OT Cam Fleming inked a one-year deal with the Cowboys, the team announced. The deal is worth a max value of $3.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It could also mean La'el Collins moves from right tackle to left guard in Dallas.

The Cowboys also announced they re-signed versatile interior OL Joe Looney.

  1. The Panthers have re-signed CB LaDarius Gunter to a one-year deal, the team announced. Carolina is also bringing back offensive lineman Amini Silatolu on a one-year contract.
  1. The New York Giants added veteran depth to their defensive backfield. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Big Blue is signing safety Michael Thomas to a two-year deal, per a source informed of the situation. The Giants later confirmed the signing.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Robert Woods suffers torn ACL in practice, to miss remainder of 2021 season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers activated off reserve/COVID-19 list, will start vs. Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has been activated on Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 13

Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a jaw injury, the team announced. 
news

Saints plan on 'number of packages' for Taysom Hill vs. Titans

Though Trevor Siemian will start again for the Saints on Sunday against the Titans, Taysom Hill be involved in a "number of packages," head coach Sean Payton said. 
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett on playing Patriots QB Mac Jones: 'Is he going to be an ankle grabber?'

Following much ado about Pats rookie quarterback ﻿Mac Jones﻿ twisting Carolina Panthers pass rusher ﻿Brian Burns﻿ in a Week 9 game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett knows what to be prepared for come Sunday. 
news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated quarterback Russell Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is not expected to coach Sunday after entering COVID protocols on Friday.
news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW