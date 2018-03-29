Free agency roundup: Raiders sign vet CB Leon Hall

Leon Hall is staying in Cali.
The 33-year-old cornerback reached an agreement with the Oakland Raiders on Thursday. He figures to be a reserve in Paul Guenther's defense -- the Raiders defensive coordinator was a Cincinnati Bengals assistant when Hall was selected by the franchise in the first round of the 2007 draft.
Hall, a Vista, Calif. native, appeared in nine games last year with the San Francisco 49ers and made one start, recording 16 tackles. The 12-year veteran spent his first nine seasons with the Bengals, earning All-Pro honors in 2009. He has 27 career interceptions.
Here are other transactions we're monitoring from Thursday:
- The Washington Redskinsconfirmed the exact terms of their trade with the Denver Broncos centered on safety Su'a Cravens. The Redskins acquired a fourth-round pick (No. 109), two fifth-round picks (142, 163) and a conditional pick in 2020; the Broncos, in addition to Cravens, received a pick in the fourth round (113) and fifth round (149).
- The Detroit Lions signed tight end Levine Toilolo. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Toilolo's deal is for one year, $2 million.
- The Minnesota Vikings re-signed return specialist and cornerback Marcus Sherels and signed former Chiefs and Titans linebacker Reshard Cliett.