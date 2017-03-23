Around the NFL

Free agency roundup: Quinton Patton signs with Jets

Published: Mar 23, 2017 at 08:28 AM

The New York Jets added depth at wide receiver.

Former fourth-round pick Quinton Patton agreed to terms, the Jets announced Thursday. Patton spent his first four years with the 49ers, with his 37 catches for 408 yards last year being career highs.

Jets offensive coordinator John Morton was Patton's first wide receivers coach in San Francisco from 2013 to 2014.

Here are some other free-agent moves we've been tracking Thursday:

  1. The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Murray and defensive tackleTyrunn Walker. Murray was most recently a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. Walker started eight games for the Detroit Lions last season and has recorded 63 combined tackles during his five-year career.
  1. The Chicago Bears re-signed wideout Deonte Thompson on a one-year deal. Last year, Thompson had 22 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
  1. The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed running back Branden Oliver on a one-year deal. Oliver entered the league as an undrafted free agent and provided a spark for the Chargers when their depth at the position was decimated by injuries.
  1. The Bengals re-signed running back Cedric Peerman to a one-year contract. Peerman was once a Pro Bowl special-teams player in 2015 after nabbing 17 special-teams tackles.
  1. Defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois is signing a one-year $3 million deal with the Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
  1. Former Niners linebacker Michael Wilhoite is signing with the Seahawks, source said to Rapoport.
