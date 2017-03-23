Free agency roundup: Quinton Patton signs with Jets

Jets offensive coordinator John Morton was Patton's first wide receivers coach in San Francisco from 2013 to 2014.
Here are some other free-agent moves we've been tracking Thursday:
- The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Murray and defensive tackleTyrunn Walker. Murray was most recently a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. Walker started eight games for the Detroit Lions last season and has recorded 63 combined tackles during his five-year career.
- The Chicago Bears re-signed wideout Deonte Thompson on a one-year deal. Last year, Thompson had 22 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
- The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed running back Branden Oliver on a one-year deal. Oliver entered the league as an undrafted free agent and provided a spark for the Chargers when their depth at the position was decimated by injuries.
- Defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois is signing a one-year $3 million deal with the Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.