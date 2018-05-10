Free agency roundup: Giants waive RB Paul Perkins

Around the NFL

May 10, 2018

Dave Gettleman continued his overhaul of the New York Giants' running back room by jettisoning Paul Perkins on Thursday.

The former 2016 fifth-round pick entered this past season with some hype after a promising rookie year, but injuries limited him to just 11 games, and poor play (2.2 yards per carry) made him expendable when Gettleman decided the position needed change. In the end, Perkins was waived with an injury designation.

The new Giants general manager had a busy offseason moving pieces on New York's RB depth chart, letting Orleans Darkwa walk in free agency, adding former Panthers power back Jonathan Stewart and drafting Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick.

In keeping flashy rookie Wayne Gallman on board, there clearly became no room for Perkins, who recently underwent surgery on an injured pectoral muscle, and Gettleman and the team announced they waived Ben McAdoo's former starting tailback on Thursday afternoon.

Here are other free agency notes we're tracking:

  1. The Dallas Cowboys could be close to bringing back defensive lineman Terrell McClain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The big DT had a visit with Dallas this week and "contract talks are escalating," Rapoport reported. McClain started 15 games for the Cowboys in 2016 before heading to the Redskins in free agency last season.
  1. The Detroit Lions announced they waived running back Tion Green.
  1. The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed veteran fullback Derrick Coleman to a one-year deal.
  1. Former New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle David Parry is visiting the Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  1. The Oakland Raiders released quarterback Josh Johnson. Johnson has played in 29 games (five starts) over his 10-year career.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts claimed defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches off waivers Friday from the Chiefs (from Kansas City) and waived outside linebacker Josh Perry.
