Free-agency restrictions will apply in an uncapped year

Yes. Let's say the Jets feel that 2008 draft pick Vernon Gholston, the No. 6 overall pick, isn't living up to his high draft status and want to clear him out to bring in someone else. They can let him go without suffering a "cap hit" because there is no cap. When there was a cap, any signing bonus money was pro-rated over the team of the contract and if a player was released, the remaining amount would accelerate and eat up space under the cap. Not anymore, though. When a team cuts a player, it doesn't have to pay him any more base salary unless it was guaranteed.