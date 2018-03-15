Around the NFL

Free agency: Redskins retaining LB Zach Brown

Published: Mar 15, 2018 at 10:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding another defensive lineman to the stockpile. Haloti Ngata signed a one-year deal with the Super Bowl champs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the former All-Pro visited with the Eagles on Thursday.

Ngata, ranked No. 74 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018 list, adds to the Eagles' embarrassment of riches on the defensive line. The 34-year-old joins Fletcher Cox, Michael Bennett, Brandon Graham, Timmy Jernigan, Derek Barnett, Chris Long and Vinny Curry (until he gets traded or released).

Ngata spent the past three seasons in Detroit after nine dominant years in Baltimore. The veteran proved he had scheme versatility switching to the Lions' 4-3 defense. Ngata remains a stout run defender and was one of Detroit's top D-line players last year before a biceps injury wiped out his season after five games.

Plugging into the rotation in Philly could give Ngata's career new life for another couple of years.

Here are other free agency moves we're tracking Thursday:

  1. Linebacker Zach Brown is staying in Washington, signing a three-year deal worth a maximum of $24 million, Rapoport reported. Brown was the No. 19 free agent on the Top 101 list.
  1. Former Seahawks defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson is visiting the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The sixth-year veteran is ranked No. 6 on the Top 101 list.
  1. Cut by the Raiders on Thursday, Michael Crabtree is visiting the Baltimore Ravens, per Rapoport. Ryan Grant, who agreed to a deal with the Ravens earlier in the week, did not sign the contract after something was discovered during his physical and he will not be joining the Ravens, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed former Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief. The fifth-year veteran was ranked No. 59 on the Top 101 list.

The Jaguars also signed former Rams safety Cody Davis and former Redskins tight end Niles Paul. Rapoport reported Paul's deal is for two years and a little less than $5 million, per a source.

Rapoport reports the Jaguars are signing former Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a two-year deal worth $10 million, according to a source. Seferian-Jenkins was ranked No. 58 on the Top 101 list.

  1. The Miami Dolphins signed former Bears guard Josh Sitton to a two-year deal for roughly $15 million, a source involved with the negotiations told Rapoport. The contract can be worth up to $18 million and includes $8 million guaranteed. Sitton ranked No. 50 on the Top 101 list.
  1. The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with cornerback Johnathan Joseph on a two-year contract, Rapoport reported via a source. Joseph, who's spent the past seven seasons with the Texans, was ranked No. 94 on the Top 101 list.
  1. The Bears are signing former 49ers defensive end Aaron Lynch to a one-year deal, Rapoport reported.

The Bears re-signed punter Pat O'Donnell to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, Garafolo reports.

  1. Saints free agent pass rusher Alex Okafor, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, is visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rapoport reported.
  1. Punter Dustin Colquitt has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced.
  1. The 49ers have signed linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, the team announced.
  1. Ravens free agent center Ryan Jensen, who visited the Buccaneers on Wednesday, is set to visit with the Indianapolis Colts, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Buccaneers announced they have signed former Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen. Rapoport reported Allen's deal is for three years, $15 million, with a chance to make $16.5 million, a source informed of the situation said.
  1. Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas is visiting the New England Patriots on Thursday, Rapoport reported, noting there is mutual interest between them. Free-agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn is also visiting the Patriots, Rapoport reported.
  1. Free agent offensive guard D.J. Fluker is visiting the Seahawks, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported. Jones noted the former Giants lineman could still return to New York.

Former Cardinals wide receiver Jaron Brown will also visit the Seahawks, Rapoport reported via a source.

  1. The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former Dolphins offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The 11-year veteran spent his fist six seasons in New Orleans.
  1. The Cleveland Browns have released wide receiver Sammie Coates, Garafolo reported.
  1. Former Eagles tight end Brent Celek is visiting the Detroit Lions on Thursday, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported.

Former Chargers guard Matt Slauson is visiting the Lions on Friday, Rapoport reported, per a source.

  1. The Oakland Raiders are hosting former 49ers defensive end Tank Carradine on Thursday, Rapoport reported via a source. Carradine will visit the Seahawks on Friday, per Rapoport. Oakland also signed linebacker Tahir Whitehead, the team announced. Whitehead signed a three-year deal worth $6 million per year, with more than half of the $18 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

Former Texans safety Marcus Gilchrist is signing a one-yearr deal with the Raiders, per Rapoport.

  1. The Buffalo Bills and guard Richie Incognito restructured the final year of his contract to keep the veteran lineman with the team, a source informed of the situation told Garafolo.
  1. Recently released tight end Eric Ebron is visiting the Carolina Panthers, Rapoport reported.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin not considering QB change after loss to Browns on Thursday night

In the immediate aftermath of Thursday night's 29-17 loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns, Tomlin gave a definitive answer to whether or not he will re-evaluate Mitchell Trubisky as the team's starting quarterback.

news

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Cleveland: 'I'm glad they did it'

After being traded to Cleveland from Dallas in the offseason, wide receiver Amari Cooper has found initial success with his new team, pairing up with Jacoby Brissett to lead the Browns to victory over the Steelers on Thursday night. Of the trade, Brissett said "I'm glad they did it."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Browns' win over Steelers on Thursday

The Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland Browns held off the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to take first place in the NFC North in the early portion of Week 3.

news

Week 3 Thursday inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

news

Ravens signing pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to one-year deal worth up to $5.5M

A two-time Super Bowl winner is heading to Baltimore to provide some pass-rush punch. Former  Giants and Buccaneers Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul is signing a one-year deal with the Ravens.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers WR George Pickens frustrated by lack of opportunities: '99 percent of the time, I'm open'

Through two weeks, the leash on Mitchell Trubisky appears to be getting shorter, and the patience of Steelers receivers, including rookie George Pickens, is running thin.

news

Baker Mayfield admits his play was 'not good enough' in first two games with Panthers

The Baker Mayfield era is off to a rough start in Charlotte. The former Browns QB has been average, which is understandably not good enough to win in today's NFL, and he knows it

news

Carson Wentz reflects on 'whirlwind' career, time in Philly as Commanders prep to face Hurts, Eagles

Carson Wentz is two games into a career in Washington, where he's filling the starting role at quarterback for the Commanders, an NFC East rival of the Eagles. That means two dates per year with Wentz's former employer -- starting this Sunday.

news

Former Jaguars, Lions DE Austen Lane earns UFC contract with first-round knockout

Austen Lane, who played three seasons for the Jaguars and one for the Detroit Lions, defeated the previously unbeaten Richard Jacobi via first-round technical knockout Tuesday night in a heavyweight bout on the Dana White Contender Series to earn an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (rib cartilage) limited Wednesday, considered day to day

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert was limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the Chargers' practice report. Despite the designation, coach Brandon Staley presented a fairly optimistic outlook on Herbert's condition.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Wait until we 'see what his contract is'

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson was limited in practice Wednesday due to an elbow injury, but said he's fine and ready to throw "a lot Sunday."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE